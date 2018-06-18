Suge Knight hoping to take prison leave to attend mother’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Rap mogul Suge Knight hopes he will be able to take leave from his prison sentence in order to attend his mother's funeral.

Sources close to the rapper say his mother, Maxine Chatman, died Sunday surrounded by loves ones in Paramount, California, according to TMZ.

Chatman apparently suffered a stoke last month. She was 77-years-old.

Knight, 52, a native of Compton is in prison for a murder charge in a deadly hit-and-run.

Terry Carter, 55, was killed in the crash.

TMZ obtained surveillance footage of Knight plowing his truck into two men and fleeing the scene.

Knight later turned himself in.

His murder trial is set to begin September 24, Los Angeles Times reported.