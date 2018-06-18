Spain-Portugal match reaches record high of World Cup views

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The 2018 World Cup Spain-Portugal views reached a record high in United States, according to Fox Sports.

Fox Sports accumulated 3.2 million viewers for the recent Spain-Portugal World Cup match on July 15, 2018. This match became the most-watched English language soccer telecast in the U.S. since the 2016 final between France and Portugal, according to Fox Sports.

The United States men’s soccer team suffered a devastating elimination in October 2017 at Trinidad and Tobago, ending their streak of seven World Cup appearances. U.S. television ratings plummeted nearly 87 percent after this elimination on Fox’s FS1 from the record average of the 2014 World Cup televised on ESPN2, according to ESPN.

Recently, the thrilling Portugal-Spain match has drawn the most streaming traffic of any game of the tournament thus far across FOX Sports streaming platforms. FOX Sports’ approach of delivering a digital FIFA World Cup conjured up a strong return across multiple platforms reaching 819,000 total unique viewers, according to FOX Sports.

FOX Sports will continue promoting online streaming traffic with social media and digital platforms, according to FOX Sports. Fans can look forward to tuning into Portugal-Morocco and Spain-Iran matches airing on June 20, 2018.