× San Diego to name June 19 ‘Rey Mysterio Day’

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council will proclaim June 19, 2018 Rey Mysterio Day in honor of the world champion wrestler from San Diego.

Mysterio, whose real name is Óscar Gutiérrez, was born and raised in South San Diego. He is widely regarded as the greatest cruiserweight wrestler of all time and is known for his high-flying Lucha Libre wrestling style. Mysterio, who named his signature move ‘619,’ has won many wrestling championships and gives back to the community by organizing and participating in charity events.

Councilmember David Alvarez will be at the event, which will take place 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Council Chambers.