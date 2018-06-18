Man pushing stalled SUV killed after car hits him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - A man was pushing a stalled car when another car hit and killed him Sunday on the state Route 78 in Escondido, authorities said.

The crash was reported by Escondido police to the California Highway Patrol at 11:07 p.m. on the eastbound Ronald Packard Parkway at Broadway, the CHP said.

The unidentified man died at the crash site, according to CHP.

The driver of the other car reportedly ran away, but later returned and was arrested, investigators said.

The parkway was reduced to one lane eastbound for the investigation, the CHP said.