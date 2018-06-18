Man killed while pushing stalled SUV identified

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities Monday identified a man who was hit and killed by a 17-year-old while pushing a stalled SUV in Escondido.

The crash was reported by Escondido police to the California Highway Patrol at 11:07 p.m. Sunday on eastbound state Route 78 at Broadway, the CHP said.

Two men were helping push a stalled SUV off the roadway when the driver of a RAV4 failed to stop and caused the collision, said police.

Escondido resident Octavio Escatel, 38, died at the crash site.

The teenage driver of the other car fled the scene on foot but was later located at a Rally’s nearby. The driver, identified as a 17-year-old Hispanic male was arrested, investigators said.

Authorities determined the juvenile was under the influence. A loaded handgun, drugs and paraphernalia were recovered in his vehicle.

The parkway was reduced to one lane eastbound for the investigation, the CHP said.