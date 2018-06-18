House Democrats to visit San Diego area immigration detention facility

SAN DIEGO– House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in San Diego today to join San Diego Rep. Juan Vargas and about a dozenother Democrats in visiting at least one immigration detention facility housing migrant children who have been separated from their families or arrived in the country unaccompanied.

The visit by the highest-ranking House Democrat — which was organized by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus — comes in response to the controversial ”zero tolerance” prosecution policy being implemented by the Department of Homeland Security.

Pelosi issued a statement Monday on the Trump Administration’s family separation policy.

“President Trump’s family separation policy leaves a dark stain on our nation. Ripping vulnerable little children away from their parents is an utter atrocity that debases America’s values and our legacy as a beacon of hope, opportunity and freedom.

“We join the Evangelical Immigration Table in calling this policy ‘horrible’ and the Conference of Catholic Bishops in saying that ‘separating babies from their mothers… is immoral.’

“This barbaric policy violates our asylum laws and the constitutional rights of parents. Longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedents protect parental rights and family integrity, and make clear that the separation and long-term detention of children is illegal. For the President to allege that there is a law or precedent for severing parents and children is simply a falsehood. For him to blame Democrats is yet another sign of his pathological need to distract and divert attention for his constant trampling over the law.

“Republicans in Congress have a moral and legal responsibility to end this inhumane and illegal policy, but the harsh Republican legislation only makes this disturbing, disgusting situation worse for innocent, vulnerable little children at the border. Yet, the blame for every mistreated child, heartbroken mother and father and broken family rests squarely on the President, and only he can end the trauma.

“Protecting children and families is about basic morality and common decency. We hope that President Trump will remember his obligations – as a father, elected official and American – and immediately rescind this barbarous policy.”

The policy aims to prosecute all suspected border-crossers, including adults traveling with children. Federal authorities said Friday that government officials had separated 1,995 children from parents facing criminal prosecution for unlawfully crossing the border over a six-week period that ended last month.

Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that Democrats are to blame for separating immigrant children from their families, though it is his own administration’s policy to separate families.

Former First Lady Laura Bush wrote an opinion piece published yesterday in the Washington Post in which she criticized the policy and referred to it as ”immoral.”

”Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside of El Paso,” Bush wrote.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, spoke on the House floor Thursday to demand an end to the policy.

”In our country, family is an institution,” Peters said. ”Today, family — that concept — is being torn apart and challenged at our own

borders.”