Heather Locklear hospitalized for psych evaluation, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES — Actress Heather Locklear was allegedly hospitalized Sunday for a psych evaluation after making suicidal threats.

According to TMZ, Locklear’s family members called 911 concerned for her safety.

Ventura County Fire and Sheriff’s departments responded to the 911 call, said TMZ.

The caller says Lockler was ‘acting erratically and threatening to kill herself,’ dispatch audio released to TMZ revealed.

The caller also claims that Lockler was searching for a gun to kill herself.

Lockler was apparently transported to a hospital for the medical incident.