DA Summer Stephan’s daughter pleads guilty to DUI

SAN DIEGO — The 25-year-old daughter of District Attorney Summer Stephan pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge and was placed on probation Monday for a term of five years, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Kimberly Sabraw admitted to a charge of driving with a blood-alcohol level greater than 0.08 percent during a Feb. 25 incident in San Diego County. She also admitted an allegation that her blood-alcohol was 0.15 percent.

Sabraw, who is also the daughter of U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, was initially charged with three other misdemeanor charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving and wrong-way driving, but those were dismissed in light of her plea.

In addition to probation, she was fined $2,133.

