Police: Man was likely skateboarding when fatally struck by a vehicle

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are investigating a body that was found on a roadway in Chula Vista early Sunday morning.

Chula Vista Police Department received numerous calls reporting a pedestrian that may have been struck near the intersection of South Rancho Del Rey Parkway and Buena Vista around 4 a.m.

Officers discovered an unresponsive 23-year-old male when they arrived on scene, said Agent Joe Briles with Chula Vista Police.

First responders gave life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian was likely skateboarding when he was struck by a vehicle.

This is a developing story.