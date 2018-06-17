Missing at-risk La Jolla man reported missing on Father’s Day

SAN DIEGO– A woman reported her 87-year-old father with possible undiagnosed onset dementia was missing Sunday, said police.

Stanton Samuel West was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

West was wearing a white sweater with a green stripe across his chest, gray pants and white shoes.

His daughter Deborah West who reported him missing last spoke to him around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deborah discovered her father and his vehicle were missing just after 10:35 a.m. Saturday after returning from Los Angeles.

His vehicle is a 2008 silver Honda CRV with damage to the driver’s side. The car has a California licence number 6DXU954.

Deborah says Mr. West only drives his car from his house to a local McDonald’s located in the 4200 block of Nobel Dr. and would not be aware of where to go outside of his normal route.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, West’s vehicle was reported driving recklessly at Mira Mesa Blvd. and Lust Blvd. headed eastbound.

West does not carry a cell phone, wallet or credit cards and does not have any prior history of going missing, according to police.

Police say he may possible have his driver’s license and an unspecified amount of cash with him.

If located, contact the San Diego Police Department (619) 531-2000.