Earthquake felt in East County among 3 others in SoCal

SAN DIEGO — Three small earthquakes struck Southern California Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a magnitude 2.4 temblor was detected about 10 miles southeast of Julian. The USGS “Did You Feel It?” website tool reported no responses.

About two hours later, two quakes struck within a few minutes near Calipatria, south of the Salton Sea in Imperial County.

According to the USGS website, most of the shaking was confined to farms near the epicenter, and a handful of people reported light shaking elsewhere in the Imperial and Coachella valleys.