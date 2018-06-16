Would-be burglar injured in robbery attempt

SAN DIEGO — A man who claimed to be a maintenance worker after injuring himself Saturday morning at the El Cortez apartment hotel in downtown San Diego was actually a would-be burglar, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a man falling off a roof at the historic hotel at 8:13 a.m., and found a man with a bleeding leg on the 12th floor, according to Officer Steve Bourasa of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was treated for his injury — described as non-life- threatening — and was taken to a hospital, but police became suspicious of his explanation for being at the hotel, Bourasa said.

After speaking with maintenance staff at the hotel, officers determined the man was in fact not employed there, and believe he was trying to gain access to a unit on the floor where he was found.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted burglary, Bourasa said.