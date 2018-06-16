SoCal shelter seeks owner of ‘Chubbs’ the 29-pound cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. -- The Pasadena Humane Society is looking for the owner of a 29-pound cat, one of the largest ever on record to be taken to the shelter, KSWB broadcast partner KTLA reports.

"He is 29 pounds of love," said Julie Banks, the organization's president and CEO. The 10-year-old Himalayan mix -- now affectionally nicknamed "Chubbs" -- was found wandering along a busy street in Altadena earlier this week by a good Samaritan, who took the feline to the Humane Society.

Once at the shelter, it was determined Chubbs was in dire need of grooming; he had deeply matted fur along his back that caused him pain, likely because he is too big to clean himself, Banks said.

Staff members then cleaned up the cat, which took about two hours due to his condition.

Because of his large size, Chubbs couldn't fit comfortably into a kennel, so he's been residing in the staff's office for the time being.

The organization also noted that his weight makes it "uncomfortable" for him to move freely about. They are hoping whoever winds up with the butterball Himalayan as a pet will put him on a diet and exercise regimen.

"A fat cat might be really cute, but they can get the same diseases that we can," Banks said. "They can get diabetes, they can have heart disease, thyroid disease. We need to get some weight off of him, and whoever adopts him is hopefully going to have a little bit of fun exercising him."

The cat has no ID tag or microchip, and the Humane Society is still searching for his owner.

However, if no one comes forward to claim Chubbs, he'll eventually be put up for adoption. Officials had anticipated that would happen on Sunday morning, but on Friday they said it would be delayed as they continue to monitor his health and check into claims of ownership.

Still, there will be plenty of other cats to choose from this weekend. Because it's kitten season, the shelter has been flooded with felines looking for homes and fosters.