× Gas prices drop for ninth consecutive day

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the ninth consecutive day, decreasing a half-cent to $3.729.

The average price has dropped 2.3 cents over the past nine days, including three-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases is the longest since an 18-day streak from Dec. 5-22.

The average price is 1.6 cents less than one week ago, but three- tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and 75.6 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 60.7 cents since the start of the year.

“Oil industry analysts are now saying that lower than-expected gasoline demand in California this summer, coupled with excess supply, could drive down prices in coming weeks,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.