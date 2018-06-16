× Thieves pistol-whip employee, steal jewels in brazen Mission Valley heist

SAN DIEGO — Armed thieves attacked an employee in a brazen jewelry heist at a Robbins Brothers store in Mission Valley Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department confirms.

Police say the incident took place in the parking lot immediately outside the store. A vendor from the shop had just left and got into his car when a black, 4-door sedan pulled into the lot, blocking him in. Two men got out of the car with guns and approached the employee demanding boxes of jewelry, police said.

One of the thieves eventually broke the driver’s window and pistol-whipped him in the head. The men took items from the victim’s car, got back into their vehicle and sped off. They were last seen heading eastbound on Friars Road.

Police described the men as black male adults wearing dark clothing and masking their faces. SDPD Robbery Detectives are investigating.