Woman killed after truck hits her in front of Navy barracks

SAN DIEGO -- A woman died after she was hit by a truck Friday morning along Silver Strand, police said.

A woman arguing with her boyfriend stepped onto the Silver Strand Boulevard, just north of Rendova Road near Navy barracks, and was hit by a pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

An unidentified woman was near a car parked on the side of the road, witnesses told Coronado police. She appeared to not pay attention to where she was walking and was hit by the truck, police said.

Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Both directions of traffic along Silver Strand were closed until 5:30 a.m.