Van driver fatally hits woman in office parking lot

SAN DIEGO — A 50-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday while she was walking in the parking lot of a Carmel Valley office building.

The victim was fatally injured about 2:50 p.m. in the 12700 block of High Bluff Drive, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims. A 44-year-old man was driving a Dodge van south through the parking lot and struck the woman after making a right turn, Heims said.

The woman was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Her name was not immediately released.

Neither drugs nor alcohol was involved, Heims said.