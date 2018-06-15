Teenage victim kidnapped, left for dead speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- A teenage girl who was kidnapped, shot and left for dead spoke exclusively to FOX 5 about the night she nearly lost her life in Sunset Cliffs.

The young woman has been recovering at an undisclosed location for the past 3 months.

Mya, the 19-year-old victim is also the key witness in the murder of Chula Vista businessman Mario Serhan who was shot to death.

After Serhan's murder a trio of gang members took Mya to Sunset Cliffs where she was shot three times and left for dead in the cold ocean water.

"I thought to myself I was going to die. I wanted to it to hurry up, because I was freezing cold," Mya said.

Cesar Alvarado, Michael Pedraza and Britney Canale are accused in Mya’s kidnapping.

The three could face the death penalty if convicted in the deadly crime spree.

She says it all began when two people she thought were her friends formulated a plan to get money from her family.

"They thought I should be kidnapped for for it until my family could give them money," she said.

That's when things got out of hand.

She says her 'friends' drove her around South Bay in a car for 24 hours at gunpoint and tased her every hour.

"It was surreal to me, it just didn't feel like it was really happening, you know? And during that time, I stayed calm," Mya said.

Mya says she could no longer stay calm after witnessing Serhan's murder.

Her captors mistakenly shot Serhan for an undercover police officer.

"I was just thinking like, this is crazy, these people are crazy, and that's when I realized it was real," she said.

After Serhan was shot in cold blood, the reality of the situation began to unfold.

The group took her to Sunset Cliffs. At this point, she thought it was the end.

"As I'm walking down the stairs and crying, pleading for my life...and once we got to the end of the stairs, that's when he shot me for the first time. I just remember holding onto the staircase and praying to God...as he walked away he turned away and he shot me a third time. They were laughing and joking as they walked up the stairs," Mya recalled.

She was left to die, before a miracle struck. A tourist found her and aided in rescuing her back to safety.

Sticking by her faith, May says "I think always deep down, I always knew I was going to be okay."

Mya was paralyzed in the shooting. She says she's working hard to one day walk in the courtroom to testify in the murder of Mario Serhan.

Mya's friends and family have set up a GoFundMe.