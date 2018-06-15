× Reward offered in suspicious house fire investigation

BONSALL, Calif. – Arson investigators asked the public for help in providing information about the suspicious house fire in Bonsall two weeks ago.

A house burned down in the 31000 block of Via Puerta Del Sol in Bonsall after the fire started just before 5 a.m. on June 5.

No one was injured due to the fire. The damage caused to the house was estimated at $900,000.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department arson unit are still investigating the cause and want witnesses to come forward by calling 619-956-4980. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.