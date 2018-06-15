Motorcycle crash closes SR-163 exit into downtown

SAN DIEGO – A serious injury crash involving a motorcyclist snarled the Friday morning commute by blocking the stretch of road where southbound state Route 163 ends in downtown San Diego.

Few details of the crash were immediately available, but it happened about 3:05 a.m. at 10th Avenue and A Street, just south of where state Route 163 ends and turns into 10th Avenue, according to authorities.

“It’s a major-injury crash, but we’re still investigating,” San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 1300 block to 1400 block of 10th Avenue from southbound SR 163 was expected to be closed until 7 or 8 a.m., Heims said. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

Two ambulances and a fire engine responded to the crash scene, according to the fire department. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were injured.