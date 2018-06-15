Mermaid statue disappears from Ocean Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- The mysterious mermaid statue that was perched on a giant rock in Ocean Beach has disappeared.

It's disappearance is just as puzzling as how the life-size mermaid got there in the first place.

Ocean Beach residents reported the statue the week of May 29.

Locals previously stated that rock installations typically last between four and five days before they are taken down.

Several residents who spoke to FOX 5 claimed the mermaid made it to the top of the rock with a rope ladder draped over the boulder.