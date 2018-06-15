Kellen Winslow Jr. targeted older women, court document says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The complaint outlining the charges faced by former NFL player Kellen Winslow II — son of Charger's great Kellen Winslow — points to five alleged offenses since March, including accusations of sexual assault and burglary with intent to commit rape.

The victims range in age from 54 years old to 86 years old, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Winslow is due in court this afternoon to face arraignment on nine felony counts related to the accusations. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Winslow II was arrested, and his house was searched, on Thursday. He remains jailed with no bail.

The charges include two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of forcible oral copulation. Other charges include kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, residential burglary and indecent exposure.

Among the charges in the complaint obtained by the Union-Tribune:

Kidnap, rape and forced oral copulation of a 54-year-old woman in March;

Kidnap, rape and sodomy of a 59-year-old woman in May;

Indecent exposure on May;

Burglary with the intent to rape a 71-year-old woman in June;

Burglary with the intent to rape an 86-year-old woman also in June.

Read Teri Figueroa's report at San Diego Union-Tribune.