‘I’ll kill you!’ Woman arrested after destructive fit of rage at Planet Fitness

Posted 7:57 AM, June 15, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman was arrested after damaging equipment during a fit of rage at a Grand Rapids fitness center.

The incident captured on cell phone video happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 12th at the Planet Fitness on 28th Street near the East Beltline, FOX 17 reported.

The 20-year-old woman was seen arguing with employees, throwing computer monitors and damaging a phone, FOX 17 reported.  Grand Rapids police said the woman faces charges of malicious destruction of property valued at $200 – $1,000.

Video provided by Alexia Delange:

Police said the employee who appeared to have been assaulted chose not to press charges. Planet Fitness chose to press charges for the destruction of property.