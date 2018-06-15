Brown Field airport upgrades complete

SAN DIEGO – The city of San Diego announced Friday that it completed a rehabilitation project at Brown Field Municipal Airport that included repaving the main runway and installing new taxiway signage.

The upgraded runway should accommodate aircraft for at least 20 years, according to Cybele Thompson, director of the city’s Real Estate Assets Department.

“We remain committed to making the city of San Diego’s airports world renowned general aviation transportation portals,” she said. “These improvements to Brown Field ensure the airport will continue to be run safely and efficiently.”

The project was funded by a $5.68 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Brown Field is a general aviation airport, which means it serves most commercial and noncommercial aviation except scheduled airline and military flights, although it does assist with a “sizable” number of military operations.

The U.S. Navy built the runway in the 1950s when Brown Field was still a military base. In 1962, the Navy deeded the airport to the city under the condition it continue to be operated for aeronautical purposes.