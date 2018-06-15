2 killed in small plane crash near SoCal airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN BERNARDINO -- Two people were killed when a plane crashed south of Hesperia Airport in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon, KSWB broadcast partner KTLA reports.

The single-engine aircraft had apparently burst into flames upon impact at 7070 Summit Valley Road and sparked a brush fire in the surrounding vegetation, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a tweet. However, the flames were extinguished within an hour after the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

Both victims were found inside the plane and declared deceased at the scene, fire officials said. All that was left of the craft were its charred wings and a smudge of debris on the roadway, aerial video showed.

Some of the wreckage struck a vehicle that was heading down Summit Valley Road at the time, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Though the car was damaged, its occupants were not harmed.

The incident prompted the shutdown of Summit Valley Road south of Los Flores Street. Commuters and those heading to the airport were advised to use alternate routes.

Wires were also down in the area, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and the Sheriff's Department were responding to the scene to investigate.

No further details were immediately available.