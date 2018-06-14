Residents protest low-income housing plan for Point Loma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Residents pushed back on a plan to build 78 low-income housing units on a lot across the street from Bill Cleator Community Park in Point Loma Thursday, arguing they weren't consulted properly on the project.

Officials say the new building is an opportunity to address a desperate need for affordable rentals as the city deals with a growing housing crisis. But some residents say construction will bring too much traffic and pollution to the area, or that the space should be used for a community park or other public space instead.

Officials gave a presentation to concerned residents at a Thursday Peninsula Community Planning Board meeting at the Point Loma Library.

The proposed site on Famosa Boulevard is owned by the San Diego Housing Commission. Most recently, kids and their parents have made the dirt lot into a makeshift BMX biking track.

A traffic and environmental impact study on the affordable housing project is currently underway.