Police seek identity of Clairemont burglary suspect

SAN DIEGO – Police are asking for help in identifying a man who broke into a Clairemont home last month.

A man forced his way through a rear bedroom window of a home in the 3800 block of Mt. Everest Boulevard on May 21 around 1:30 p.m., San Diego Crime Stoppers reported. He stole a small safe containing cash, legal documents and a passport.

No one was home during the burglary, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, 5-feet, 9-inches tall, medium build, wearing dark colored jeans, gray hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on the front and black “Van” style shoes.

Anyone with information about the case should call SDPD at 858-552-1733. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-2477.