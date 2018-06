SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced his proposal for establishing rules for short-term rental properties Thursday.

Faulconer held a news conference touting a new proposal to establish rules regarding short-term rentals.

Among other regulations, the plan would create a permit-based system to manage short-term rentals and establish a “Good Neighbor” policy aimed at preserving neighborhood quality of life.

The City Council will consider the proposal on July 16.