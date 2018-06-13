× Storage center for the homeless opens Wednesday morning

SAN DIEGO — A new storage center for the homeless — aimed at providing a safe place for people’s belongings as they seek jobs and services while also reducing public clutter — is set to open in Sherman Heights this week.

The city gave a preview tour of the new Storage Connect Center Tuesday ahead of the grand opening on Wednesday morning. The 22,000 square-foot center, operated by the non-profit Mental Health Systems, will provide up to 500 lockable storage bins at the corner of 20th and Commercial Streets.

It’s part of the city’s “Connect, Support, House” strategy to reduce homelessness in San Diego. Officials say the center will remove a major barrier for homeless individuals looking for supportive services or a job interview, but afraid of having their belongings stolen while they do so.

But neighbors near the center worry the building will attract crime and other public safety issues to the area.

The city has tried to ease those concerns with promises to increase police presence in the area as necessary, to help organize more frequent community cleanups in the area and to proactively remove any litter or graffiti on the premises. They’ll also be opening the center to the homeless community slowly, with the first 90 days requiring a referral to use the services.

Whether those measures are enough to soothe locals — including the staff, student and parents at Our Lady’s School, an elementary school with a playground bordering the facility that has voiced concerns about the project — will become more apparent in the weeks to come.