Elementary school locked down while police search for gunman

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego elementary school was locked down briefly Wednesday afternoon while police searched the neighborhood for a man with a gun.

John Marshall Elementary School at 3550 Altadena Ave. in the Chollas Creek neighborhood was secured after 1 p.m. as a precaution.

Officer went to a home near the campus after receiving a report of argument at the home involving vandalism. A man involved in the altercation reportedly had a handgun, police said.

Patrol officers searched the neighborhood but were unable to find anyone with a gun.

The lockdown at the school was lifted after about 40 minutes.