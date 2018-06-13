Chula Vista couple gets instant family with birth of quadruplets

SAN DIEGO – A couple from Chula Vista is adjusting to life after giving birth to quadruplets.
Isaac and Marcela Morales-Osuna welcomed three girls and a boy on June 6 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital after trying to conceive a baby for two years.
They named their babies Marissa, Marcelo, Ivanna and Isabel. All of the babies remain in the hospital.
"All of the nurses are in love with them and amazed of how well they’re doing," the family posted to Instagram.
The couple told FOX 5 that they have always wanted four children, but they never expected to have them arrive all at once.
The last time quadruplets were born at Mary Birch Hospital was two years earlier.
Quads’ update: babies are eating very well from bottles, but whatever they don’t finish they get it through their feeding tube. All of the babies are off their IV’s except Isabel. She’ll get off it later today. 🙌🏼 All of the nurses are in love with them and amazed of how well they’re doing. We still don’t have a date for when they’re coming home. 1. Marissa 4lbs 13oz 18.25 in 2. Marcelo 5lbs 1oz 17.5 in 3. Ivanna 4lbs 12oz 19in 4. Isabel 4lbs 5oz 18in ———————————————— Avance de los cuatrillizos: los bebés están comiendo muy bien de las botellas pero lo que no se terminan se los dan a través de su tubo para comer. Ya les quitaron sus sueros a todos, excepto a Isabel pero se lo quitan hoy más tarde. 🙌🏼 Todas las enfermeras están enamoradas de ellos y asombradas de que tan bien están. Todavía no tenemos una fecha de cuando se van a casa con nosotros. . . #miraclesdohappen #godisgood #34weeks #nicu #nicubabies #zero2quads #daddysboy #quads #godisfaithful #quadruplets #daddysgirl #momsofinstagram #babiesofinstagram #sandiego
🇺🇸 After experiencing infertility for 2 years, we have been blessed with the opportunity of having quadruplets. 😍 ——————————————————————————— 🇲🇽 Después de experimentar infertilidad por 2 años, hemos sido bendecidos con la oportunidad de tener cuatrillizos. 😍 . . . #miraclesdohappen #infertility #quads #quadruplets #sandiego #momofmultiples #zero2quads