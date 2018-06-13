Chula Vista couple gets instant family with birth of quadruplets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A couple from Chula Vista is adjusting to life after giving birth to quadruplets.

Isaac and Marcela Morales-Osuna welcomed three girls and a boy on June 6 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital after trying to conceive a baby for two years.

They named their babies Marissa, Marcelo, Ivanna and Isabel. All of the babies remain in the hospital.

"All of the nurses are in love with them and amazed of how well they’re doing," the family posted to Instagram.

The couple told FOX 5 that they have always wanted four children, but they never expected to have them arrive all at once.

The last time quadruplets were born at Mary Birch Hospital was two years earlier.