× Caltrans to permanently close Friars Road onramp to SR-163

SAN DIEGO — Caltrans Wednesday will permanently close the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163, the agency said.

Motorists needing to get to the southbound SR-163 now must turn right from westbound Friars Road onto Ulric Street and then enter the freeway from the Ulric Street on-ramp, Caltrans officials said. The permanent closure just east of the Fashion Valley Mall is part of the SR-163 Friars Road Interchange Project.

“Caltrans construction crews need to close the on-ramp to add another right turn lane from westbound Friars Road to Ulric Street,” Caltrans spokesman Hayden Manning said. “Crews will also build one dedicated right turn lane from northbound Ulric Street to southbound SR-163, and another lane with the option to right turn or continue straight on Ulric Street.”

The $40 million project is expected to widen the Friars Road crossing over SR-163 and improve the on-ramps and off-ramps connecting Friars Road to the freeway. It will also add a southbound SR-163 auxiliary lane approaching the Friars Road off-ramp.