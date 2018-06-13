Autistic senior who is usually non-verbal delivers inspirational graduation speech

PLANO, Texas – A high school senior with autism delivered an unexpected commencement speech and the audience was captivated.

Sef Scott, who is usually non-verbal, stood before his graduating classes Friday night and delivered a 6-minute inspirational speech, WFAA reported.

Some of the most memorable moments from the Plano High School grad’s speech were as follows:

“Remember if you are following in someone’s footsteps, you’ll only go where they want to go.”

“Do the unexpected for the benefit of others. Live the unexpected for your own happiness.”

“All of us have plenty about us that makes us all unique.”

“Say ‘thank you.’”

“The unexpected from you can be a blessing to those around you.” Adding that you never know what people are going through. Show each other some grace and live a little bit selflessly.

