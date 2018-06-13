Autistic senior who is usually non-verbal delivers inspirational graduation speech

PLANO, Texas – A high school senior with autism delivered an unexpected commencement speech and the audience was captivated.
Sef Scott, who is usually non-verbal, stood before his graduating classes Friday night and delivered a 6-minute inspirational speech, WFAA reported.
Some of the most memorable moments from the Plano High School grad’s speech were as follows:
- “Remember if you are following in someone’s footsteps, you’ll only go where they want to go.”
- “Do the unexpected for the benefit of others. Live the unexpected for your own happiness.”
- “All of us have plenty about us that makes us all unique.”
- “Say ‘thank you.’”
- “The unexpected from you can be a blessing to those around you.” Adding that you never know what people are going through. Show each other some grace and live a little bit selflessly.
