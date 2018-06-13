× $50K worth of eyeglasses stolen during break-in

SAN DIEGO – Thieves got away with $50,000 worth of frames after breaking into a Kearny Mesa optometry store Wednesday morning, the business owner said.

San Diego police went to New Optix Optometry at 4898 Convoy Street after an alarm went off at 3:17 a.m. When officers arrived, the store had been ransacked and the thieves were gone.

The business owner was notified and later released surveillance video showing four men inside the store going through cases.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact SDPD Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299.