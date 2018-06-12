Young man’s body washes ashore in Pacific Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A man who appeared to be in his 20s was found dead Tuesday morning in the surf near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach, police said.

A couple walking along the beach spotted the man's body floating in the water off Ocean Boulevard and Garnet Avenue around 2:40 a.m., San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said. The couple made an emergency call for help and began performing CPR.

Lifeguards and police took over life-saving efforts when they arrived, but the man could not be resuscitated, Zwibel said.

"This appears to be an accidental drowning or suicide," Zwibel said. "We don't suspect anything suspicious."

The apparent drowning death came as San Diego County beaches remained under a high surf advisory, with 4- to 6-foot waves propelled by a south swell.

Personnel from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the beach around 3:40 a.m. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death