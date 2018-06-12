San Diego ranks in top 10 US cities for rent growth

SAN DIEGO– A new report released Tuesday ranks San Diego in the top 10 cities in the U.S. for rent growth.

The city saw a nearly 6% increase in rent prices since 2015.

Out of 25 largest cities in the country, the Apartment List report ranked San Diego as seventh for year-over-year rent growth at 1.8% from 2015 to 2018.

San Diego is one of four California cities that made the top ten list.

On a nationwide scale, rent growth has slowed from 3.6% in 2015 to a current rate of 1.5%.

The top 10 cities who saw the largest rent increase from 2015 are:

San Francisco (9.0%) Denver (7.3%) Atlanta (6.5%) Miami (6.1%) Riverside (5.9%) Seattle (5.9%) San Diego (5.8%) Los Angeles (5.5%) Portland (5.3%) Charlotte (4.8%)

See the full report on ApartmentList.com.