National City man arrested on suspicion of murdering friend

SAN DIEGO – A National City man has been accused of murdering a San Diego man, who was reported missing in December, according to police Tuesday.

Brian Hancock, 47, was arrested by San Diego police after detectives identified him as the suspect in a homicide case, according to SDPD Lt. Anthony Dupree.

On December 7, 68-year-old Peter Bentz was reported missing after he failed to attend a Thanksgiving dinner at a relative’s house in San Pedro, Calif. When he was not heard from for several days, family members called police, Dupree said.

Bentz was last seen on November 19 at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach. He did not have a history of going missing, police said.

Detective’s initially investigated Bentz’s disappearance as a missing person’s case.

“Developments led investigators to classify the case a homicide,” Dupree reported, despite mentioning if Bentz body was located.

Hancock was in-custody on another matter and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.