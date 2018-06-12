× Man with memory loss found after reported missing in East County

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A 69-year-old man with memory loss who went missing in Lakeside was found Tuesday nearly 24 hours after family members had last seen him.

Bobby G. Applewhite went missing around noon Monday, San Diego County sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Stratton said. He was considered at-risk because of memory loss and his unfamiliarity with the Lakeside area.

Sheriff’s officials sought public help to find Applewhite a little before 9 a.m. Tuesday. By 9:45 a.m., the department announced Applewhite had been found. No details were released about how, when or where he was found.

Mr. Applewhite has been located! Thank you all for your retweets! pic.twitter.com/v6klqMzYLV — Lakeside Substation (@SDSOLakeside) June 12, 2018