Brush fire threatens homes in West L.A.

LOS ANGELES — Ground crews and aircraft were fighting a brush fire in the Beverly Crest area in West Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was burning behind homes on Portola Drive and threatening houses on Yoakum Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was backing up to Benedict Canyon Drive, the Fire Department added. As of 2:30 p.m., the fire had grown to around 10 acres, according to a tweet from the department.

The agency said the Los Angeles County Fire Department were sending additional resources, KTLA reported.

Authorities did not provide information about the size of the fire nor how many homes were threatened.

Update #BrushFire; 2:32PM; 9808 W Portola Dr; #WestLosAngeles; #BeverlyCrest #PortolaFire Fire estimated to be 10 acres and homes (number unk) under immediate threat on both flanks of the fire (south of Yoakum Dr and north of … https://t.co/yvCrwiZZ2e — LAFD (@LAFD) June 12, 2018

