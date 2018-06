SAN DIEGO — A wildfire scorched about a half-dozen open acres in the far northern reaches of San Diego County Tuesday.

The blaze off the 3400 block of Conquistador Road in De Luz, north of Fallbrook, erupted for unknown reasons about 3:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took ground and airborne crews about an hour to halt the spread of the flames, which caused no reported structural damage or injuries.