Brush fire at Lake Murray threatens hilltop homes

SAN DIEGO -- A brush fire on the southwest shore of Lake Murray threatened several expensive hilltop homes in Del Cerro Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 4:15 p.m. near the western end of the Lake Murray dam. It spread up the hillside toward several large homes on Elaine Way.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter made repeated water drops on the fire, dipping into the nearby reservoir to fill up. The water drops halted the forward spread of the flames by 4:45 p.m.

The fire blackened around an acre of hillside. As of 5 p.m., fire crews on the ground were assisting the helicopter put out hot spots.