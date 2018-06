CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A brush fire blackened swaths of brushy open terrain on the grounds of Camp Pendleton Monday, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze erupted for unknown reasons Monday morning in a training area in the southern reaches of the military station, east of Vandegrift Boulevard, according to base public affairs.

As of early mid-afternoon, crews had the roughly 42-acre burn area fully contained, officials said.

The fire posed no reported structural threats.