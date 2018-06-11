× Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack, the President tweeted as he arrived for his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump tweeted, 25 minutes before he was set to meet with Kim for the first time.

Kudlow was not traveling with the US President in Singapore, but he had just returned to the United States from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere.