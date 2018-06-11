Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow calls on reporters during a briefing about the upcoming G7 meetings in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House June 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kudlow said President Donald Trump's focus at the meetings will be on trade and mutual security among members of the G7. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack, the President tweeted as he arrived for his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump tweeted, 25 minutes before he was set to meet with Kim for the first time.

Kudlow was not traveling with the US President in Singapore, but he had just returned to the United States from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere.