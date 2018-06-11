Triple Crown winner Justify will return to Del Mar Racetrack

Posted 1:01 PM, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 02:09PM, June 11, 2018

Trainer Bob Baffert walks Triple Crown winner Justify in the barn after the horse arrived at Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness Stakes (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – San Diegans will get a chance to see Triple Crown winner Justify this summer.

Coming off the historic race at the Belmont Stakes, Del Mar racetrack spokeswoman Carrie Jones told FOX 5 that Justify will be stabled at the San Diego racetrack. 

There is a possible he may hit the track for the $1 million Pacific Classic on August 18 at Del Mar.

Justify is scheduled to travel back to Southern California with trainer Bob Baffert in mid-Juneaccording to ESPN.com.

The prize-winning horse has won six races in 111 days. He became the 13th Triple Crown winner.

Related stories