Man escapes on bicycle after groping woman

VISTA, Calif. — A man jumped a woman on a Vista roadside Monday and sexually battered her before she was able to break free and escape.

The victim was walking in the 500 block of Civic Center Drive about 1 p.m. when she noticed that a stranger in a black short-sleeved T-shirt was following her on a black BMX-style bicycle, according to sheriff’s officials.

Moments later, the man, who appeared to be about 20, grabbed the woman and tried to pull her off the sidewalk toward a nearby building, Sgt. Daniel Harrison said. As she resisted, the attacker pushed her to the ground and groped her until she was able to free herself and run off.

The assailant then got back on his bicycle and rode away, Harrison said.

At that point, a bystander noticed the distraught woman, asked her what had happened and drove her home, where the victim’s family reported the crime.

Deputies searched the neighborhood where the assault had occurred but were unable to find the perpetrator, described as a thin, clean-shaven, roughly 5-foot-6-inch, 150-pound white man with short, wavy black hair.