Jury finds son guilty in brutal murder of mother

SAN DIEGO – A jury found a 30-year-old man guilty of murder for fatally stabbing his mother at the home they shared in Clairemont.

Joseph Robert Burks called emergency dispatchers on July 24, 2017 and told them that he had stabbed his mother and she needed medical attention. When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Angela Burks on her back and unresponsive inside the home in the 4300 block of Mount Putnam Avenue, according to testimony at the trail. She had lost a lot of blood and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Prosecutors said the woman had been stabbed 15 times, including 10 cuts wounds to her throat and one that severed her jugular vein.

Burks faces 26 years to life in prison when he is sentenced.