IHOP reveals mystery behind ‘IHOb’: International House of Burgers

SAN DIEGO -- IHOP announced Monday morning that the breakfast restaurant chain has a new name. It's "IHOb" International House of Burgers.
Last week, the beloved pancake provider sent Twitter into a frenzy when it announced the coming change of the brands already popular name IHOP to "IHOb." Prior to the announcement IHOP -- actually "IHOb" -- had a bit of fun with the Twittersphere sharing polls, guesses, and hilarious comebacks to what people thought the "b" in IHOb stood for.
IHOP wants to be known as a place to get lunch and dinner, not just breakfast and brunch.