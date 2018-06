SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – Firefighters were battling a brush fire burning along southbound Interstate 5 in San Ysidro Monday morning.

The half-acre fire broke out around 5 a.m. near Dairy Mart Road. California Highway Patrol blocked traffic from heading south to allow crews to fight the fire.

The freeway shutdown could last until 8 a.m.

Officials said homeless people are known for living in the area where the fire started.

#NOW: Lanes shut down on I-5S as crews battle brush fire. Hearing it may have started from homeless encampment @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/482DktFTrO — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) June 11, 2018

The official cause is unknown.

SkyFOX flew over San Ysidro to check out the brush fire. Here's what it looked like from the sky about 10 minutes ago https://t.co/JwpMrpOsd4 pic.twitter.com/9BXDx6RdIM — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) June 11, 2018

This story is developing.