Driver hits girl riding bike in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO – A juvenile bicyclist suffered a serious leg injury Monday morning in a collision with a vehicle in San Diego’s Bay Terraces neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened just before 7:20 a.m. in the 6900 block of Alsacia Street, just off South Woodman Street north of state Route 54, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

What led up to the crash was not immediately known, but the young victim sustained a serious leg injury, likely a broken femur, Hernandez said. The victim’s age and gender were not given, but paramedics took the injured juvenile to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment.