Community colleges offer free tuition to local grads

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll and San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten announced Monday the expansion of San Diego Promise, which allows first-time, full-time students to attend tuition-free community college.

City, Mesa and Miramar colleges waive tuition for the initiative, which began as a pilot program in 2016.

San Diego Promise served 186 students its inaugural year, 700 students in 2017 and it’s expected to benefit roughly 3,500 students in the upcoming school year.

Program funding will be bolstered by California College Promise, a similar statewide program that was signed into law in October.